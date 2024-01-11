en English
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities’ Governing Councils in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities’ Governing Councils in Nigeria

In an unprecedented move, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON) has taken a firm stance against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to dissolve the governing councils of federal universities nationwide. COCSON’s leadership, represented by National President Engr Obiorah Chidozie and National Secretary Alhaji Husseini Ibrahim, made their position known during a press conference in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Legal Implications and University Autonomy

At the heart of COCSON’s discontent is the conviction that President Tinubu’s action violates the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003, also known as the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1, 2007. According to this legislation, the federal government lacks the authority to dissolve university governing councils before the end of their designated four-year terms, except in cases where members are deemed incompetent or wanting.

Impact on University Education

COCSON’s leaders highlight the importance of university autonomy, arguing that the dissolution of governing councils has negative impacts on the growth and development of university education in Nigeria. Specifically, they caution that the resulting leadership void within the university system leaves it vulnerable to political influence.

Call for Reinstatement

Given the gravity of the situation, COCSON has called for the immediate reinstatement of the dissolved councils, urging President Tinubu to reverse his decision in the interest of Nigeria’s educational system and in compliance with the Universities Autonomy Act.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a kidnapped district head in Kaduna has been released after enduring two months of captivity. On a brighter note, Corp members are expected to start registration using the National Identity Number (NIN) beginning in 2024, marking a significant stride towards digitization and convenience.

Education Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

