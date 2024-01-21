Civil Rights Groups in West Bengal Protest Suspension of Paddy Procurement Funds

The Central government's decision to suspend an approximate ₹7,000 crore, previously allocated for paddy procurement in West Bengal under the public distribution system, has stirred up a storm of concerns. This move has been met with widespread criticism and alarm from civil rights organizations within the state, who view it as a direct infringement on federalism and the principles established by the National Food Security Act of 2013.

Alleged Breach of Federal Principles

The Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity, a prominent civil rights group engaged in litigation for the disbursement of overdue wages to MGNREGS workers, has been particularly vocal in their condemnation of the suspension. They argue that the purported reason for the suspension - the state's failure to display images of the Prime Minister in ration shops - is not only an affront to the National Food Security Act of 2013, but also a flagrant expression of authoritarian tendencies.

Political Tension Simmers

This event has further strained the already taut political relations between West Bengal and the Central government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a stalwart advocate of the state, has demanded the release of pending funds from the Centre. Her persistence underscores the high stakes involved in this financial standoff, as well as the importance of these funds for the state's economy and society.

Grassroots Advocacy for the Hungry

Meanwhile, a coalition of non-governmental organizations has launched the Bhukha Manusher Obhijan, a campaign advocating for the rights of the hungry and working people of West Bengal. This platform has been instrumental in highlighting issues such as nutritional disparities in Anganwadi centers and protracted delays in the settlement of arrears for the '100 Days of Work' scheme. The issues raised by this campaign point to a broader problem: the persistence of hunger and malnutrition among the most vulnerable groups in the state.