Civil Rights Groups Demand Justice for Sandeshkhali: Land Return and Inquiry Urged

On March 22, 2024, in Kolkata, four civil rights organizations released a fact-finding report on the violence and land disputes in Sandeshkhali, calling for the lands forcibly taken from villagers to be returned and made cultivable at the state's expense. This report sheds light on issues of illegal land encroachment, altered land records, and sexual assault allegations, spotlighting the urgent need for a judicial inquiry and the return of lands to the rightful owners.

Advertisment

Sandeshkhali's Plight: An Overview

The report, a culmination of field research in Sandeshkhali, reveals a disturbing pattern of land encroachment for poultry farms and fisheries, often referred to as Bheris, significantly altering the economic and ecological landscape. Villagers, deprived of their rightful land lease payments for over two years, face violence when demanding dues. Beyond the economic impact, the report also highlights instances of sexual assault, bringing to light the multifaceted human rights abuses occurring in the region.

Demands for Action and Accountability

Advertisment

The organizations behind the report are calling for comprehensive action, including a judicial inquiry into the incidents, compensation for affected individuals, and scientific surveys to assess environmental damage. They demand justice for the victims and punitive measures against the accused individuals, alongside action against complicit police, administration, and land revenue department officials. The report emphasizes the destructive nexus between politicians, police, and local land officials, underscoring the systemic roots of the problem.

Community and Environmental Impact

The transformation of arable land into Bheris has not only disrupted the local economy but has also led to significant environmental degradation, highlighting the broader ecological implications of land grabbing. The report's findings, echoed by community members and activists, call for a reevaluation of land use policies in Sandeshkhali to restore both economic and ecological balance. The plight of women in the region, particularly those dependent on agriculture and fisheries, underscores the gendered dimensions of the crisis.

The release of this fact-finding report marks a crucial step towards addressing the systemic injustices plaguing Sandeshkhali. By bringing these issues to light, the involved civil rights organizations hope to spur governmental action, ensuring the return of lands to villagers, accountability for the perpetrators, and a restoration of the socio-economic and environmental fabric of the community. As the call for justice grows louder, the eyes of the nation turn to Sandeshkhali, awaiting meaningful change.