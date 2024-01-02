en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches

As the New Hampshire Primary draws near, Civics 101—a program produced by New Hampshire Public Radio—is armed with a mission to illuminate the intricacies of the democratic process in the United States. The program, designed to engage and educate listeners, underscores the vitality of voter participation, even in the face of complex election dynamics. Civics 101’s purview spans a variety of pertinent topics, from distinguishing misinformation from disinformation, tracing the historical trajectory of propaganda, scrutinizing the security framework of elections, to evaluating the impact of recently instituted laws aimed at bolstering electoral integrity.

Deciphering Gerrymandering and Electoral Terminology

Civics 101 delves deeper into the controversial realm of gerrymandering. It guides listeners through the labyrinth of its history and the contemporary practices of redistricting. In addition, the program tackles an enduring question in political circles: Is the United States a democracy or a republic? This exploration of political terminology is designed to clear the fog surrounding the nomenclature of the U.S. political system.

The Two-Party System: A Comparative Study

The program does not shy away from the contentious aspect of American politics: the dominance of the two-party system. It provides insight into the reasons behind this predominance and contrasts it with the political systems operative in other countries. This comparative study aims to shed light on the nuances and complexities of political systems worldwide.

Citizenship and the Role of the Individual

Through these multifaceted discussions, Civics 101 seeks to foster an in-depth understanding of the democratic process. It underscores the indelible significance of each citizen’s role within this system. By emphasizing the concept of representative democracy, the program stresses the accountability of the government to those it governs. It paints a vivid picture of how democratic elections, with all their flaws and merits, shape the course of a nation.

0
Education Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ireland's Schools Turn Towards Solar Power: Embracing Government's Green Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son's Alleged Duct Tape Incident

By Mahnoor Jehangir

AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi's Private Education; Advo ...
@Education · 5 mins
Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi's Private Education; Advo ...
heart comment 0
Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability
Utah’s Youth Rising Against Air Pollution: The Power of Art and Science

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Utah's Youth Rising Against Air Pollution: The Power of Art and Science
Utah State University Launches Annual Lecture Series on Conflict Resolution

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Utah State University Launches Annual Lecture Series on Conflict Resolution
Chico School District Lawsuit Sparks Nationwide Debate on Student Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Chico School District Lawsuit Sparks Nationwide Debate on Student Privacy
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
18 seconds
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
18 seconds
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
22 seconds
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
23 seconds
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
27 seconds
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
43 seconds
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
1 min
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
1 min
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
1 min
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app