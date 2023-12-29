en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation

In a shocking incident, the otherwise mundane proceedings of a civic body meeting in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, spiraled into a full-blown physical assault, with members trading kicks and punches. The session, dedicated to administrative discussions and decision-making, became a battlefield, painting a stark picture of the escalating tensions and dwindling decorum among elected officials of local governance.

Disruption of Civic Order

The unsavory spectacle not only disrupted the meeting’s agenda but also hindered the completion of scheduled discussions and decisions. What should have been a platform for open dialogue and constructive debate turned into a spectacle of violence and disorder. The incident has raised serious questions about the conduct and integrity of the people entrusted with the responsibility of local governance.

Political Dissonance Overshadows Public Service

The incident is a disturbing example of how political and personal disagreements often eclipse the intended purpose of public service. Instead of focusing on the welfare of the people, elected officials are increasingly indulging in unproductive and unruly behavior. The incident has led to widespread criticism, with citizens and political observers calling for a strict code of conduct for public representatives.

Challenges in Local Governance

The violent episode at the civic body meet is symptomatic of the larger challenges faced in local governance. It underscores the need for a strong, effective, and responsible local government system that is not marred by personal rivalries or political vendettas. It also highlights the importance of fostering a culture of respect and decorum among elected officials, emphasizing the fact that they are in office to serve the public and not to engage in petty fights.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's OMCs Fuel Ethanol Production with Incentive for C-heavy Molasses

By Rafia Tasleem

Redington (India) Ltd Contests Tax Demand Order from Indian Authorities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shyama Prasad Dey: The Cartoonist Serving Art with Coffee

By Dil Bar Irshad

RBI Extends Payment Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme: A Boost for Digital Transformation

By Rafia Tasleem

Apple, Xiaomi Make Headlines: Patent Win, EV Launch and Hiring Slowdow ...
@Business · 2 mins
Apple, Xiaomi Make Headlines: Patent Win, EV Launch and Hiring Slowdow ...
heart comment 0
Uday Kotak Highlights India’s Shift from Savers to Investors: Implications and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Uday Kotak Highlights India's Shift from Savers to Investors: Implications and Challenges
Hero MotoCorp’s BeARoadHero 4.0 Campaign: A Drive Towards Safer Roads

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hero MotoCorp's BeARoadHero 4.0 Campaign: A Drive Towards Safer Roads
Cognizant Wins Interim Relief in Tax Dispute; Faces Allegations of Unethical Poaching

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cognizant Wins Interim Relief in Tax Dispute; Faces Allegations of Unethical Poaching
Zomato’s Taxing Dispute: A Rs 402-Crore Show-Cause Notice from GST Authorities

By Safak Costu

Zomato's Taxing Dispute: A Rs 402-Crore Show-Cause Notice from GST Authorities
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
34 seconds
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
52 seconds
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
2 mins
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
2 mins
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
3 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
3 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
5 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
5 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
8 mins
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app