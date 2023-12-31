CityLab’s Quiz: A Year in Review of Urban Developments in 2023

As we bid adieu to 2023 and prepare to welcome 2024, what better way to reflect on the past year than through a sweeping review of the notable events and developments that have reshaped urban life across the globe. CityLab editors have designed an engaging quiz that encapsulates the essence of urbanism in 2023, touching on various aspects from transportation systems and housing laws to cultural milestones and green technology investments.

The Pulse of Urban Evolution

The urban landscape in 2023 has seen a myriad of significant transformations. Questions in the quiz cover vital topics like the city that unveiled a new metro transit system, the adoption of “yes-in-my-backyard” housing laws in California, and the recognition of an iconic New York borough as the birthplace of hip-hop. It also delves into the Korean city that became a hub of electric vehicle (EV) battery factories, backed by substantial investment.

Architectural Wonders and Progressive Policies

The quiz further explores notable architectural feats and progressive urban policies. It questions readers about the $2.3 billion entertainment venue in Las Vegas, considered 2023’s greatest architectural spectacle. It also includes queries about the International Rugby Experience museum in Ireland, and the expected traffic reduction in New York City due to the implementation of congestion pricing. An intriguing question about the European city that constructed an underwater bicycle shed is also part of the quiz.

Political Shifts and Environmental Endeavors

CityLab’s quiz doesn’t shy away from addressing political changes and environmental policies. It quizzes readers on the election of Toronto’s first Asian-Canadian mayor, the appointment of a “rat czar” in a city grappling with a rodent problem, and the city that established the world’s largest low-emission zone. It also touches on the controversial solar power bus stop project in Los Angeles, which garnered much ridicule.

In wrapping up the quiz, it revisits some of the most iconic architectural landmarks of our time. It tests readers’ knowledge about the architect behind HSBC Bank’s current headquarters in London, the city that bid farewell to its iconic double-decker buses, and the grand opening of Cairo’s Grand Egyptian Museum. The quiz also highlights the American Institute of Architects awarding its Gold Medal to Ted Flato and David Lake of the San Antonio architecture firm Lake|Flato, and the unveiling of a new state flag for Minnesota.