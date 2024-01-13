en English
Politics

City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio’s Ceremonial and Strong Mayors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
January traditionally sees the reorganization of city governments and the selection of municipal leaders, with the spotlight on the role of mayors. In smaller cities, the office of the mayor often holds a largely ceremonial role, a stark contrast to the strong-mayor form of governance in larger, metropolitan areas.

Ceremonial Mayors and their Roles

Most mayors in smaller Ohio cities, for example, have full-time jobs elsewhere. Their duties as mayors are generally limited to presiding over meetings, attending formal events, and appointing committee members. They do not act as the chief executive of the city. This system of governance is markedly different from the strong-mayor form seen in larger cities, where the mayor often functions more like a CEO, actively overseeing city operations.

Support from the Ohio Mayors Alliance

The Ohio Mayors Alliance, a coalition that supports both ceremonial mayors and those with executive powers, plays a significant role in assisting these leaders. Of the 31 largest cities in Ohio, 22 have a strong-mayor form of government, while 9 operate with city managers.

Spotlight on Newly Sworn-In Mayors

In Dublin, Ohio, Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, owner of a landscaping service, was re-elected and now serves on several committees. Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin, with a background in law and community service, brings a wealth of experience to her role. Mayor Ukeme Awakessien Jeter of Upper Arlington holds dual roles as both mayor and city council president, leveraging her diverse professional background. In a historic moment, Michael Bivens became Whitehall’s first Black mayor, overseeing city operations under the strong mayor system. In Worthington, Mayor Scott Holmes, with extensive legal experience, sees his role as enhancing community life through active participation in various events.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

