City Council Seeks New Ways to Manage Municipally Owned Highway

Following the outcry from the minister of Public Safety, the city council is now mandated to find innovative solutions for the management of the municipally owned highway that leads to a bridge. This decision stemmed from the city's past spending of nearly $7 million to resolve a blockade on this highway, which included additional costs for policing and legal services.

Financial Burden on the City

While the federal government has reimbursed the majority of these costs, amounting to about $6.1 million, the city still has an unrecovered sum of approximately $900,000. Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac expressed the council's disappointment over the financial burden that has fallen on the city.

Protecting Municipal Taxpayers

The council's new initiative aims to safeguard municipal taxpayers from bearing the expenses associated with the maintenance of the international trade route that utilizes the municipal road. The options being considered include the establishment of a toll road or a special agreement with higher levels of government. This is in light of the crossing's unique nature as the only international crossing in Canada that relies on a municipal road.

Probing into Other Options

The council is exploring other options to protect the city's financial interests. These include transferring funds from the city's balance into the fire department's coffers to hire additional staff for a municipally-run ambulance service, and issuing a request for proposal to hire an insurance billing company to offset costs.