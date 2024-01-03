en English
Politics

City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
In a significant stride towards addressing the pressing issues of homelessness and affordable housing, the city council has pledged a notable financial commitment that includes a new bond issue worth $100 million. Additionally, the council has earmarked approximately $12 million from the budget for a housing trust fund. This commitment is further bolstered by private contributions, federal grants, and funds from Invest Atlanta, collectively amassing hundreds of millions of dollars over the past two years.

Investing in Affordable Housing

The city council has voted to extend the TIF District No 6 for another year, explicitly to fund affordable housing. Choosing to invest all extra funds into affordable housing rather than lead pipe replacement, the council has prioritized shoring up current affordable housing projects, which are expected to face funding gaps. The costs for extending these projects are estimated to be 5.3 million, while TIF 6 is projected to generate about 4 million.

Community Development Block Grant Project

The City of Cumberland is calling for Community Development Block Grant Project Requests for the 2024 Annual Action Plan. With an estimated $800,000 in CDBG funds available, project requests must meet specific national objectives and address priority goals described in the 5-year plan. Special consideration is being given to projects providing access to affordable housing opportunities. Following the public hearings, the submission deadline for project requests is set for February 16, 2024.

Compliance with State Law

Park Ridge City Council is making efforts to comply with a state law requiring at least 10% of housing stock to be in the affordable price range. Currently, only 8% of the city’s housing meets affordable housing guidelines, and the city council is working towards meeting the third goal of the state’s Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act.

These efforts aim to tackle the fact that approximately 34% of Park Ridge renters spend more than 30% of their income on monthly living expenses. By focusing on homelessness, affordable housing, youth, and infrastructure, the city council is taking significant steps towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Politics United States
Rizwan Shah

