City Council Finalizes Budget with Emphasis on Housing and Healthcare

In a significant move, the local council met on Monday and Tuesday to finalize the city's budget for the year, laying emphasis on key public service investments. Mayor Bryan Paterson, exercising his newly granted strong mayor powers, was intimately involved in the budget process, expressing satisfaction with its outcomes.

Investment in Affordable Housing

A substantial $7.5 million of the budget is earmarked for affordable and supportive housing initiatives. This move emerged as a central theme during the budget discussions. Council member Brandon Tozzo endorsed this investment, highlighting its potential to assist those impacted by inflation and the far-reaching opioid crisis.

Addressing the Local Doctor Shortage

Council member Jimmy Hassan proposed a $1 million amendment for recruiting physicians and health-care workers, a pressing issue affecting approximately 30,000 residents plagued by a local doctor shortage. Despite acknowledging healthcare as a provincial responsibility, Hassan and Paterson called for intervention from the provincial government.

Smooth Budget Session with New Mayor Powers

Despite the introduction of the strong mayor powers altering the budgetary process, the council managed a smooth budget session. This accomplishment was attributed to the collaborative nature of the council members. The approved budget now sets a robust financial framework for the city to adhere to throughout the year.