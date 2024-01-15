City Contemplates Restructuring Parks and Public Works Department

In a bold move to address the criticism over neglected city parks, a plan to separate the Parks and Public Works Department is under consideration. Mayor Justin Elicker, along with the Urban Resources Initiative (URI), a Yale-affiliated nonprofit, recently updated the public on the progress of this restructuring effort. This move is a reversal from the initial restructuring attempt three years ago, which merged the parks and public works operations.

Proposed Changes and Public Input

Elicker is set to propose the creation of distinct departments in the upcoming fiscal year's budget. URI, contracted to gather public input, will report its findings, including recommendations for improving communication and addressing inequity. One significant proposal includes dividing the parks staff into geographical zones with dedicated personnel. However, this approach would require increased funding and staffing. Another suggestion focuses on enhancing public-private partnerships to secure additional funding and management, potentially modelling after the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Addressing Maintenance and Budget Constraints

Elicker is also considering the addition of district liaisons and a 'Superintendent of Fields' to improve maintenance. Yet, these plans are not finalized as the city must balance various budget priorities. The public has been urged to participate in budget hearings to express their views on the parks' future. The idea of a unified 'Park Friends' group and private funding attracted support during the meeting. But, concerns about equitable resource distribution and transparency in decision-making were raised.

The Bigger Picture

As part of the restructuring, the city council approved the creation of two full-time management positions – an assistant director and a supervisor, in the parks and recreation department. This response is due to the increased responsibilities and properties for parks and recreation over the past decade, along with upcoming projects. The assistant director and the supervisor will earn $85,000 and $68,000 annually, respectively. The city is also negotiating details related to spending $4.5 million on a public park that will encompass part of the former SeaWorld amusement park and all of Geauga Lake.