CID Charges Naidu, Narayana in Rs 4,400 Crore Amaravati Land Scam

The Andhra Pradesh Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken a significant step in unveiling a sprawling land scam involving high-profile political figures. In a detailed chargesheet, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister P Narayana have been named as the primary accused in a case that allegedly defrauded scores of marginalized landowners in the Amaravati region out of property worth Rs 4,400 crore.

Unraveling the Scheme

The chargesheet paints a picture of a meticulously planned operation aimed at acquiring over 1,100 acres of assigned land at prices far below their market value. The accused allegedly exploited their positions of power by instilling fear among the landowners of losing their properties without compensation through the government's land pooling scheme. This scheme was purportedly manipulated to facilitate the transfer of funds from educational societies and companies linked to Narayana's family members to real estate middlemen, who then secured the lands at reduced prices.

Legal Proceedings and Allegations

Amidst the legal tangle, the CID has highlighted several instances of alleged legal violations by the accused, including the disregard of explicit legal advice against incorporating certain lands into the land pooling scheme. The investigation also revealed that a significant portion of the land, claimed under the pooling scheme, was not owned by the claimants according to 2014 revenue records. Further complicating matters, a realtor involved in the agreements has sought to become a prosecution witness, a move that could offer deeper insights into the scam's operations.

Impact and Implications

The Amaravati land scam case has not only drawn attention to the potential misuse of political power but also raised questions about the protection of vulnerable landowners in the face of large-scale development projects. The charges against prominent political figures like Naidu and Narayana underscore the need for stringent oversight and transparency in land acquisition processes. As the court considers the inclusion of new witnesses and further evidence, the case promises to unravel more about the complexities involved in land dealings and the importance of upholding legal and ethical standards in such transactions.