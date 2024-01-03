Church’s Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism

In the aftermath of a controversial statement made by senior CPI(M) leader in Kerala, Saji Cheriyan, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has clarified their position. Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros, the Metropolitan of the Kottayam Diocese, responded to the criticism about the church leaders’ participation in a government program. He stated that their involvement is a customary non-political act, fulfilling a responsibility rather than indicating any political alignment. The church maintains a neutral stance, participating in events upon invitation without consideration of political affiliations.

A Controversy Sparked by Political Remarks

The controversy was sparked by Cheriyan’s criticism of bishops for attending the Prime Minister’s Christmas program without addressing issues of violence against Christians in parts of India, such as Manipur. Cheriyan also made controversial remarks about bishops enjoying ‘cake and wine,’ for which he later withdrew the offensive parts. Despite his retraction, he stood by his criticism of the bishops for not raising the violence issue during the program.

Church and Political Reactions

The Catholic church representatives have condemned Cheriyan’s statements and urged those in high positions to refrain from making such remarks. This incident has evoked a strong reaction from the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, which has declared non-cooperation with the state government until Cheriyan retracts his statement. Cheriyan, on his part, has also alleged an increase in attacks on Christians since 2014 and accused the BJP of promoting ‘Hindutva communalism.’

Implications on State Politics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized both the Central and state governments for maintaining silence on the issues of violence in Manipur, specifically the challenges faced by the Christian population. This episode follows a series of political clashes in Kerala, with CPI(M)-backed legislator K T Jaleel previously attacking the Catholic Church for inviting leaders of both the BJP and the Indian Union Muslim League to a Christmas celebration, intensifying the political divide in the state.