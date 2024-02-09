Church of England's General Synod to Address Wide-Ranging Issues in February Session

From February 23 to 27, the Church of England's General Synod will convene for a packed session that promises to engage with a wide array of pressing issues, from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the future of work and matters of ordination and divorce.

A Flurry of Motions: From Parochial Fees to the Gig Economy

Among the key motions on the agenda is a debate on parochial fees, with a proposition from the Diocese of London to return a nominal fee for burial services to the Parochial Church Council (PCC). The Synod will also delve into the dignity of work in light of the gig economy and the fourth industrial revolution, referring to the Fairwork principles that emphasize fair pay, conditions, contracts, and management.

Moreover, the Synod will revisit the topic of daily work as a spiritual activity, which was previously affirmed in 2008. This discussion aims to reestablish the significance of work in people's lives and its intrinsic connection to their faith.

Safeguarding, Biodiversity, and Racial Justice

Safeguarding within the church will remain a focus, with the anticipation of the forthcoming Jay review on safeguarding structures. The Synod will also address environmental concerns by prioritizing biodiversity within the church's environmental program, as outlined in a new motion.

In the realm of racial justice, the Synod will discuss the progress made in implementing recommendations from the Archbishops' Anti-Racism Taskforce. Furthermore, the Church Commissioners will provide an update on their response to historical links to the transatlantic slave trade.

Love, Families, and Estates Evangelism

The Synod will review the report 'Love Matters' from the Archbishops' Commission on Families and Households, considering its recommendations on love and faith for same-sex couples. In addition, estates evangelism will be revisited, with a commitment to establishing a Christian community on every significant social housing estate.

Lastly, a private member's motion will address the canonical impediments to ordination for those who are divorced and remarried, suggesting a change to the current system that necessitates special faculties for ordination in such cases.

As the Church of England navigates these wide-ranging issues, it seeks to adapt and grow in a rapidly changing world, embracing its role in fostering love, justice, and stewardship.

In addition to the aforementioned topics, the Synod will also deliberate on the war in Ukraine and its implications for international order and the role of the church. As the Church of England strives to remain relevant and responsive, its upcoming session promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of faith, values, and contemporary challenges.