Church of England Commits to $1 Billion Fund for Reparation, Acknowledging Slavery's Legacy

In a landmark decision, the Church of England has agreed to establish a Fund for Healing, Repair, and Justice, aimed at making reparations to communities impacted by the historical legacies of African chattel enslavement. This initiative, praised by antiracism charity Citizens Uprooting Racism in Bermuda (CURB), proposes at least $1 billion in reparations, a tenfold increase from the initially earmarked $100 million. The independent Oversight Group's recommendations underscore the Church's historical involvement and the need for an expedited delivery timeline.

Understanding the Fund's Goals and Recommendations

The Oversight Group's report emphasizes not only the financial commitment but also a profound acknowledgment and apology for the Church's historical actions. It suggests that the fund invests in Black-led businesses and initiatives focusing on education, health, economic empowerment, and access to land and food. CURB spokesperson highlighted the fund as a significant act of acknowledgment and repair by any UK institution linked to profits earned through enslavement.

Global Calls for Reparations and Support

CURB aligns its support with the growing global demand for reparations for Atlantic chattel slavery, advocating for the official apology and financial compensation to affected communities. The report aligns with the Caricom Commission's ten-point plan, which includes formal apologies, funding for health and education, and technological assistance to Caribbean countries. Additionally, public surveys reveal a strong support within the UK for formal apologies and reparations, indicating a shift in public opinion towards acknowledging and addressing the historical injustices of slavery.

The Broader Impact and Future Actions

The Church of England's commitment to the Fund for Healing, Repair, and Justice represents a critical step forward in the long journey of reparatory justice. This initiative not only acknowledges past wrongs but also sets a precedent for other institutions to follow. It reflects a changing tide in public sentiment and the increasing demand for meaningful actions to rectify the enduring impacts of slavery. As the fund begins its operations, it holds the promise of fostering healing and justice for communities long affected by the legacies of chattel enslavement.