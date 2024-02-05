Chugh Lauds Modi Government's Anti-Terrorism Actions and Development Efforts

BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, has commended the Modi government for their decisive actions against anti-nationals and their efforts in leading India towards a path of development. The Modi administration has taken a strong stance against terrorism, effectively eradicating its influence across the country and dismantling the terrorist infrastructure. The government has not shied away from taking decisive action against individuals and groups perceived as anti-national, a stark contrast to previous regimes that allegedly provided protection to such elements.

Chugh on the Modi Government's Decisive Actions

Chugh pointed out that the government's firm actions against terrorism and anti-national ideologies have significantly contributed to the eradication of terrorism and its ecosystem across the country. He also criticized dynastic political parties for pushing Jammu and Kashmir into uncertainty, thereby jeopardising the future prospects of thousands of youths in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Statements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the BJP-led Modi government's decisive actions against anti-nationals and efforts towards India's development. He stressed that the government has uncompromisingly safeguarded India's border security and successfully tackled internal security challenges including those in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and Left Wing Extremism affected areas. Shah underscored the government's relentless fight against terrorism and insurgency, citing the implementation of modern criminal justice laws as one of their tactical moves.

Government's Anti-Terrorism Actions

The Centre has empowered all states and Union Territories to officially declare the terrorist group SIMI as a banned organization under the anti-terror law UAPA. The ban on SIMI has been extended for five more years, with 10 state governments recommending its declaration as an 'unlawful association' under UAPA. The government has stated that SIMI has been involved in instigating terrorism, disrupting peace and communal harmony, and threatening the secular fabric of the country, which further attests to the BJP government's anti-terrorism actions and efforts towards India's development.