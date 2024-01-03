Chrystia Freeland’s Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, well-known for her climate change advocacy, has come under scrutiny for her transportation expenses. Detailed reports reveal that the high-ranking official’s expenses amounted to $3,040 on limousine and taxi services, and $6,736 on journeys conducted by her official chauffeur. These figures are in addition to the $781 she spent on transportation services at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Scotland on October 30, 2021.

Freeland’s Stance on Climate Change

Freeland has been a vocal supporter of climate action, often emphasizing the importance of leading by example in the battle against climate change. Her testimony before the Senate national finance committee on June 7, 2021, echoed this sentiment. She asserted that those in positions of responsibility should reflect on their daily contributions to combating climate change.

Tax Deductions to Non-compliant Short Term Rentals

Meanwhile, Freeland announced the federal government’s plans to deny income tax deductions to non-compliant short term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo in provinces and municipalities with restrictions. The government intends to earmark 50 million over three years to aid municipal enforcement of short term rental restrictions. However, the required legislative changes were not part of a bill presented to Parliament in late 2023. Federal officials have disclosed plans to consult on the tax measures before the reforms pass in time for the 2024 tax filing season.

Short Term Rental Market’s Response

Airbnb maintains that its listings comprise less than one percent of Canadian dwellings and reducing the number of rentals won’t significantly impact Canada’s housing stock. Vrbo’s parent company, Expedia Group, supports efforts to ensure compliance with short term rental regulations through open dialogue and collaboration. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities perceives the forthcoming regulations for vacation stays as a step towards improving housing affordability, albeit a small piece of the issue. Housing Minister Sean Fraser has referred to regulations in New York as an example, where thousands of housing units were made available for long term rental, and the federal government’s approach is to deny tax advantages.