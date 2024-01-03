en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Chrystia Freeland’s Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Chrystia Freeland’s Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, well-known for her climate change advocacy, has come under scrutiny for her transportation expenses. Detailed reports reveal that the high-ranking official’s expenses amounted to $3,040 on limousine and taxi services, and $6,736 on journeys conducted by her official chauffeur. These figures are in addition to the $781 she spent on transportation services at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Scotland on October 30, 2021.

Freeland’s Stance on Climate Change

Freeland has been a vocal supporter of climate action, often emphasizing the importance of leading by example in the battle against climate change. Her testimony before the Senate national finance committee on June 7, 2021, echoed this sentiment. She asserted that those in positions of responsibility should reflect on their daily contributions to combating climate change.

Tax Deductions to Non-compliant Short Term Rentals

Meanwhile, Freeland announced the federal government’s plans to deny income tax deductions to non-compliant short term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo in provinces and municipalities with restrictions. The government intends to earmark 50 million over three years to aid municipal enforcement of short term rental restrictions. However, the required legislative changes were not part of a bill presented to Parliament in late 2023. Federal officials have disclosed plans to consult on the tax measures before the reforms pass in time for the 2024 tax filing season.

Short Term Rental Market’s Response

Airbnb maintains that its listings comprise less than one percent of Canadian dwellings and reducing the number of rentals won’t significantly impact Canada’s housing stock. Vrbo’s parent company, Expedia Group, supports efforts to ensure compliance with short term rental regulations through open dialogue and collaboration. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities perceives the forthcoming regulations for vacation stays as a step towards improving housing affordability, albeit a small piece of the issue. Housing Minister Sean Fraser has referred to regulations in New York as an example, where thousands of housing units were made available for long term rental, and the federal government’s approach is to deny tax advantages.

0
Canada Climate & Environment Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Targeted Shooting Incident Rocks Fort Chipewyan, Investigation Underway
On a quiet Tuesday evening in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta, the tranquility was shattered by the abrupt sound of gunshots. Just after 11 p.m. MT, an unidentified individual targeted a residential home, firing several rounds before disappearing into the night. The police arrived swiftly at the scene, their efforts augmented by sniffer dogs, yet the elusive
Targeted Shooting Incident Rocks Fort Chipewyan, Investigation Underway
Quiet New Year for Prince George RCMP, Brampton's Mayor Calls for Fines over 911 Misuse
12 mins ago
Quiet New Year for Prince George RCMP, Brampton's Mayor Calls for Fines over 911 Misuse
Toronto Man Arrested for Alleged Hate-Motivated Assault Amid Rising Hate Crimes
12 mins ago
Toronto Man Arrested for Alleged Hate-Motivated Assault Amid Rising Hate Crimes
Free Bus Service for Children: A Step Towards Affordable Public Transit
6 mins ago
Free Bus Service for Children: A Step Towards Affordable Public Transit
FSRA Unveils Commercial Lending Guidance for Credit Unions: A Push for Financial Safety
6 mins ago
FSRA Unveils Commercial Lending Guidance for Credit Unions: A Push for Financial Safety
How VPNs are Bypassing Geographical Restrictions on Streaming Platforms
11 mins ago
How VPNs are Bypassing Geographical Restrictions on Streaming Platforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis: A Rising Star on the Defensive Line
28 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis: A Rising Star on the Defensive Line
Investigation into Alleged Tax Advantage Scheme in Neymar's 2017 Transfer to PSG
1 min
Investigation into Alleged Tax Advantage Scheme in Neymar's 2017 Transfer to PSG
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Fuels Comeback Speculation Amid Hulkamania Anniversary
1 min
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Fuels Comeback Speculation Amid Hulkamania Anniversary
England Men's Rugby Team Severs Ties with RPA, Seeks New Representation
1 min
England Men's Rugby Team Severs Ties with RPA, Seeks New Representation
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
1 min
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
1 min
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
Main Line Health Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
2 mins
Main Line Health Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals
3 mins
Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
3 mins
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
38 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app