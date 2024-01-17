Christopher Rufo to Speak at Wofford College's New Speaker Series

On January 18, Wofford College in Spartanburg will welcome conservative author and activist, Christopher Rufo, as a speaker in their new series titled "Defining or Dividing?: Contemporary Issues in American Culture and History."

Advertisment

Known for his outspoken criticism of critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Rufo's appearance at Leonard Auditorium is anticipated to stimulate intellectual debate and showcase a diverse political perspective.

The speaker series, free to the public, is the brainchild of Wofford's Chief Equity Officer, Dwain Pruitt.

The aim is to encourage a vibrant exchange of ideas and foster a culture of intellectual exploration, aligning with Wofford College's commitment to freedom of speech and the ethos of liberal arts education.

Rufo's invitation reflects this objective, providing a platform for a voice that challenges the mainstream narrative around diversity and inclusion.