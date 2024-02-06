Christopher Cabaldon and Jerry McNerney: The Faces of California's New State Senate Districts

In the wake of the 2021 redistricting process, the political landscape of eastern Contra Costa and Alameda counties in California has been significantly altered. Approximately 226,000 voters now find themselves in new state Senate districts, with a fresh roster of candidates vying for their votes. This complex, multifaceted situation presents both challenges and opportunities for voters and candidates alike.

Christopher Cabaldon: A Beacon for District 3

Among the fresh faces to emerge from this political reshuffling is former West Sacramento Mayor, Christopher Cabaldon. Assigned to the newly carved out District 3, which spans parts of Contra Costa and stretches to five counties northwest of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, Cabaldon has quickly distinguished himself as a strong contender. A Democrat with a deep understanding of state issues, budget intricacies, and policy matters, Cabaldon's expertise sets him apart from his fellow district candidates, Rozzana Verder Aliga and Jackie Elward.

Jerry McNerney: The Preferred Choice for District 5

The redistricting process has also given rise to new District 5, merging Livermore Valley voters with Central Valley residents. Standing tall among the candidates here is former Congressman Jerry McNerney. Known for his solid, yet unassuming tenure in Congress, McNerney, a Democrat, is recommended as the voters' choice for his profound comprehension of state affairs. His approach, centered around policy-making, starkly contrasts with the political maneuvering of his opponent, Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua. The district leans heavily Democratic, with Democratic voters outnumbering Republicans by more than a 2-1 ratio.