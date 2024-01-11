Christie’s Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s recent withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has created a ripple effect through the Republican landscape. Nikki Haley, in particular, stands to gain significantly in the New Hampshire primary, where she has been steadfastly chipping away at Donald Trump’s lead.

Impact of Christie’s Exit on Haley’s Campaign

Recent polling data from New Hampshire suggests that a substantial proportion of Christie’s supporters could potentially swing toward Haley. The Boston Globe/USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows that 48% of likely GOP primary voters who favored Christie would consider Haley as their second option, with only 7% inclining towards Trump.

Similarly, CNN/University of New Hampshire polling data reveals that 65% of Christie’s backers would pivot to Haley as a backup choice. This shift in allegiance could significantly bolster Haley’s standing in the primary race, allowing her to potentially overtake Trump.

Fluid Dynamics of the GOP Primary Race

However, the dynamics of the race could also shift if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were to drop out. His supporters are predicted to split their allegiance between Haley and Trump. An NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll from Iowa, a state with a more typical Republican electorate, found that 45% of DeSantis’ supporters would turn to Haley, while 39% would gravitate towards Trump. This is despite Trump’s support among likely GOP caucusgoers surpassing 50%.

The fluidity in voter preferences underscores the volatile nature of the GOP primary race, with loyalties shifting among the leading candidates as the field narrows. Despite this uncertainty, Haley’s prospects look promising, particularly in New Hampshire. If she can capitalize on this support and maintain her momentum, she could emerge as a formidable contender against Trump.