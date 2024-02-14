Christian Indifference in the Face of Gaza Conflict: A Call to Action

In the heart of the Middle East, the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip rages on. Since October 7th, over 28,000 lives have been lost, and 68,000 injured in Gaza alone. Israel has not been spared, with casualties of over 1,200 deaths and 6,900 injuries.

Escalation and Rescue

The recent escalation of the conflict was sparked by an incursion into southern Israel by Hamas militants. In response, the Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes and a ground invasion. Amidst the chaos, Israeli forces successfully rescued two hostages from Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has led to the targeting of terror infrastructure in Rafah, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. Despite the devastating toll, a resolution seems far from reach.

Christian Indifference: A Stark Contrast to Jesus' Message

"He Gets Us", a recent Super Bowl ad, proclaimed Jesus' message of humility and love. As a Christian, I can't help but wonder if this ad will sway those who have witnessed Christians spreading hate and indifference towards the hurting.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in the death and displacement of countless Palestinians. Yet, the response from many Christians has been deafening silence. There's been little pressure on the Biden administration to find a solution, a stark contrast to Jesus' commands of humility, love, and standing up for the oppressed.