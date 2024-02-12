Christchurch Braces for Rates Hike: Residents and Businesses to Bear Financial Burden

The city of Christchurch is bracing for a significant rates hike, with residents potentially facing an additional $500 a year and local businesses confronting a 17 percent increase. The proposed budget by the city council over the next decade includes a cumulative rates increase of 53.6 percent, sparking criticism from the taxpayers' union for its financial management.

Christchurch's Looming Rates Hike: A Financial Storm

As Christchurch residents grapple with the prospect of a looming 15.84 percent rates hike, the city council is preparing to discuss the contentious draft long-term plan. The proposed rates rise of over 50 percent over the next decade, beginning with a whopping 15.84 percent this year and 8.2 percent the following year, is causing ripples of concern among ratepayers.

The primary reason for the substantial increase in rates early in the cycle is the construction of Te Kaha, a 30,000-seat multi-use arena. The council has committed $286 million to complete this project, which is causing a significant strain on the city's financial resources.

Mayor Phil Mauger's Call for Public Input

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger is urging residents to voice their opinions on the proposed rates hike, emphasizing the need for public input to guide the council on finding acceptable measures to mitigate the increase. Mayor Mauger is open to any and all ideas to keep rates from escalating further.

Councillor Sara Templeton's Climate Change Levy Proposal

Councillor Sara Templeton is advocating for an additional climate change levy, which has been met with criticism for being unreasonable. The taxpayers' union has criticized the council's proposed budget, deeming it irresponsible financial management.