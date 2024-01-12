Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer

In a pivotal announcement, Christabel Adomako Kye, esteemed CEO of Asona Royal Entertainment and prominent player in Ghana’s creative arts industry, has expressed her intention to vie for the prime position of flagbearer for the National Democratic Party (NDP). Citing her ardent passion for humanity as a key motivator behind her decision to spearhead the party and aim for the country’s presidency, Christabel is gearing up to file her nomination as the party initiates the process.

A Seasoned NDP Contributor

Confident in her extensive contributions to the NDP, Christabel anticipates that the party’s delegates will duly recognize her qualifications for the leadership role. While she has yet to officially convey her decision to the party’s upper echelon, she maintains an optimistic outlook on her prospects.

An Advocate for Rights

Notably, Christabel champions women’s and children’s rights, drawing inspiration from former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and striving to embody her values within the party. One of her key initiatives includes the reestablishment of free pre-schools in public spaces, such as markets.

A Call for Recommitment to NDP Goals

With her eyes set on the highest office, Christabel urges party officials to rededicate themselves to the NDP’s objectives. She posits that Ghana could greatly benefit from the leadership of a female president, capable of orchestrating a significant turnaround in the country’s fortunes.