Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges

In a significant political development last month, former Harris County Clerk, Chris Hollins, aged 37, triumphed in the runoff elections for the coveted role of Houston Controller. In what was a hotly contested race, Hollins managed to defeat former Harris County Treasurer, Orlando Sanchez. Hollins’ victory is especially noteworthy given that he had previously considered a mayoral run, but had withdrawn to make way for Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee. Now, as the Houston Controller, he assumes the considerable fiscal responsibilities of the city.

Hollins’ Ascension to Office

The duties of the Houston Controller are vast and varied, encompassing auditing city departments, managing investments, overseeing payments, and providing comprehensive financial reports. As he ascended to his new office, Hollins made it a point to highlight his commitment to accountability, transparency, and innovation in managing the city’s finances. These words appear to be more than mere platitudes, as Hollins is set to face a series of significant challenges in his new role.

The Challenges Ahead

Among the foremost challenges is dealing with the cessation of COVID relief funds, a development that could contribute to a forecasted budget deficit exceeding $250 million. Additionally, Hollins will be tasked with negotiating a potentially costly firefighter’s contract, a mandate prescribed by Senate Bill 736. Furthermore, he will be confronted with the decision regarding the $2.5 billion United Airlines Terminal B expansion at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a project the former controller Chris Brown had shown hesitation to fund, thereby sparking a debate within the city council.

A Strategy for Success

Despite the daunting challenges, Hollins appears to be undeterred. His strategy involves meticulously reviewing each city department’s budget, with an aim to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. By introducing new ideas and best practices, he hopes to address the city’s financial hurdles. As the city’s new fiscal watchdog, Hollins is poised to not only manage the city’s finances but also to bring about meaningful change by ensuring that every dollar is spent wisely and every decision is taken in the city’s best interests.