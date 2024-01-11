en English
Politics

Chris Christie’s Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Chris Christie’s Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream

In a candid turn of events, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was unexpectedly recorded during a campaign livestream discussing the presidential race and his Republican adversaries. The incident laid bare Christie’s personal views about the campaign, particularly his perspective on Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina.

Christie’s Unfiltered Opinion

Christie, known for his direct and unfiltered style, was heard expressing his belief that Haley would falter in the race. ‘She’s going to get smoked, and you and I both know it,’ he commented, suggesting that Haley is ill-suited for the fierce competition of a presidential race.

Inside the Campaign Spending

Furthermore, Christie brought attention to campaign spending figures, revealing that Haley and her allies have spent a staggering $68 million on television advertising. This figure is significantly more than the $59 million spent by Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and far exceeds the $12 million allocated by Christie’s own campaign. Implicit in Christie’s comment is the belief that his campaign was achieving a superior return on investment given the relative amounts spent.

DeSantis’ Future in the Race

In addition to his critique of Haley, Christie disclosed that DeSantis had contacted him, ostensibly worried about his campaign’s trajectory. Christie speculated that DeSantis might abandon the race following the Iowa caucuses. The livestream audio abruptly cut out a few minutes into the discussion, and the video was swiftly taken down.

This unexpected glimpse into the candid thoughts of a seasoned politician like Christie provides a rare, unvarnished perspective on the reality of political campaigns and the strategies, concerns, and rivalries that underlie them. As the race continues, these revelations are sure to add another layer of intrigue and anticipation.

Politics United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

