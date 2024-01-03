en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Chris Christie’s Stance on the 2024 Presidential Election Sparks Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Chris Christie’s Stance on the 2024 Presidential Election Sparks Controversy

On a recent episode of ‘The View,’ former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie faced a barrage of questions from co-hosts about his stance on the potential candidates for the 2024 general election. Contrary to many of his peers, Christie declared that he would not cast his vote for either President Joe Biden or his predecessor Donald Trump if they were to be the options.

Christie Defends His Position

Co-host Joy Behar quickly labeled Christie’s position as a ‘copout,’ arguing that his refusal to choose was a way of avoiding taking a stand. Sunny Hostin, another co-host, raised the question of whether Christie was willing to forfeit his right to vote by refusing to select either candidate. The former governor, however, was firm in his response, insisting that he would still vote for other positions on the ballot but could not offer his support to Biden, who he believes is no longer capable of fulfilling the duties of the presidency, nor Trump, who he no longer views as capable either.

Christie’s Presidential Aspirations

Despite being an outspoken critic of Trump, Christie was unsuccessful in meeting the criteria to participate in the CNN Republican presidential primary debate scheduled for January 10th. His current favorability rating in national Republican presidential primary polls stands at 3.8%, according to statistics from FiveThirtyEight. His campaign has faced criticism from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who has endorsed Nikki Haley and questioned the viability of Christie’s campaign.

Wisconsin Primaries and Beyond

Perhaps in an attempt to revive his political fortunes, Christie has filed paperwork seeking the Republican party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election in Rhode Island. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have also signaled their intentions to compete in Rhode Island’s upcoming presidential primary. Christie’s refusal to pledge his support to the Republican presidential nominee, breaking his commitment with the Republican National Committee (RNC), indicates his determination to remain politically relevant and potentially a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming election.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Hilda Heine Re-elected as President of the Marshall Islands: A Continued Alliance with the U.S.
Trailblazer of the Pacific, Hilda Heine, has once again ascended to the presidency of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI). This marks her second term, previously having served from 2016 to 2020. In a close contest, Heine emerged victorious by a slim margin of 17 to 16 votes, supplanting the incumbent, David Kabua. Amata’s
Hilda Heine Re-elected as President of the Marshall Islands: A Continued Alliance with the U.S.
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
8 mins ago
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
8 mins ago
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
2024 Elections: A Global Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy
2 mins ago
2024 Elections: A Global Struggle Between Democracy and Autocracy
Violence Against JUI Members Heightens Political Tensions in Pakistan
4 mins ago
Violence Against JUI Members Heightens Political Tensions in Pakistan
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
8 mins ago
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for a Critical Season Finale Amidst Uncertainties
14 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for a Critical Season Finale Amidst Uncertainties
Jason Zucker's Conduct in NHL Game Spurs Hearing
14 seconds
Jason Zucker's Conduct in NHL Game Spurs Hearing
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
36 seconds
Broader Prescription Rights for Nurses: A Shift in Healthcare Policy
Penn State Football Staff Shakeup: Gabe Infante, Rick Lyster Join Duke
46 seconds
Penn State Football Staff Shakeup: Gabe Infante, Rick Lyster Join Duke
Bruins' Rookie Matthew Poitras Returns Early Following Canada's Loss in IIHF Championship
49 seconds
Bruins' Rookie Matthew Poitras Returns Early Following Canada's Loss in IIHF Championship
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
52 seconds
Northwestern University Launches Study to Uncover Impact of Environment on Pregnancy and Children's Health
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
1 min
Reversing Tooth Cavities in Early Stages: A New Perspective on Oral Healthcare
Hilda Heine Re-elected as President of the Marshall Islands: A Continued Alliance with the U.S.
2 mins
Hilda Heine Re-elected as President of the Marshall Islands: A Continued Alliance with the U.S.
Christian Wood: A Promise Fulfilled and a Journey to NBA Success
2 mins
Christian Wood: A Promise Fulfilled and a Journey to NBA Success
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app