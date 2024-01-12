en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Chris Christie’s Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Chris Christie’s Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s surprise withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has sent shockwaves through the Republican Party. Once aiming to establish himself as a credible counterweight to Donald Trump, Christie’s campaign failed to gain momentum, with his highest polling in New Hampshire barely touching 10 percent.

Christie’s Exit: A Strategic Move?

Christie’s campaign was notable for its shift towards centrist positions, with the former governor even endorsing gay marriage, citing Pope Francis. This unexpected evolution, however, did not translate into substantive support among voters. Christie’s exit, rife with criticism of his competitors, reflects the acerbic rhetoric that has become the norm among anti-Trump Republicans.

The Implications for the GOP

Christie’s departure now leaves the GOP in a precarious position. The contest for second place has essentially narrowed down to Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. For a centrist outcome to emerge victorious, a series of unlikely events would need to unfold: Haley would need to win in South Carolina and replicate her appeal on a national scale. Despite these odds, GOP candidates have amplified their critique of Trump as the race surges forward, suggesting a strategic shift as the primaries loom.

The Aftermath of Christie’s Departure

Christie’s exit is expected to benefit former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is courting the same independent and anti-Trump voters as Christie in New Hampshire. Polls hint that support for other candidates could become less fragmented with Christie out of the running. However, Haley still faces significant challenges in clinching New Hampshire’s primary, given Trump’s solid support among registered Republicans. The landscape of the Republican primary race remains complex and unpredictable, with Christie’s departure adding yet another layer of uncertainty.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
9 mins ago
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a verdict in a landmark case that has the potential to redefine the political landscape of Nigeria. The apex court has reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal and upheld the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State, reinstating 165,000 votes that had
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
47 mins ago
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
48 mins ago
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
10 mins ago
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
26 mins ago
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
33 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Latest Headlines
World News
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 seconds
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music
13 seconds
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
21 seconds
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
26 seconds
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
26 seconds
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
2 mins
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
2 mins
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
2 mins
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
3 mins
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
32 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
39 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app