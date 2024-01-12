en English
Elections

Chris Christie’s Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race

In a significant shift in the Republican primary race for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Chris Christie, the former Governor of New Jersey, has stepped down. Citing his realization that he would not defeat Donald Trump, the former President, Christie withdrew his candidacy. Despite not officially endorsing any candidate, his exit appears to be a strategic move to consolidate support for a strong Trump alternative, namely Nikki Haley.

Trump Continues to Lead Despite Christie’s Exit

Although Christie’s departure marks an important shift, Trump continues to dominate in GOP primary polls. The strategies of the remaining candidates, namely Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have been put into stark contrast with Christie’s withdrawal. Haley is perceived to face an uphill battle, with the recent CNN Iowa debate and Fox News town hall with Trump underlining their diverging strategies.

The Potential Impact on New Hampshire Primary

A CNN University of New Hampshire poll suggests that a majority of Christie’s supporters would likely back Haley if he were not on the ballot. This potential shift in allegiance could notably affect the New Hampshire primary, where Trump’s lead is substantial but not unassailable. However, despite the potential support for Haley, the overall effect of Christie’s withdrawal on the race remains uncertain.

Haley’s Path Ahead

Despite the possible boost from Christie’s exit, Haley would need to overcome numerous obstacles to pose a significant challenge to Trump in subsequent states. Christie’s withdrawal serves to highlight the many hurdles ahead for Haley, emphasizing that her path to nomination, while potentially clearer, is far from certain.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

