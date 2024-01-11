en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race

In an unexpected twist to the 2024 presidential race, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has announced his withdrawal from the competition. The announcement was made in New Hampshire, a state that traditionally holds the first primary in the U.S. presidential election cycle and where Christie had earlier campaigned.

Christie’s Exit from the Race

Christie cited the lack of a clear path to clinching the nomination as the primary reason for his withdrawal. He made it clear that he did not wish to play the role of a spoiler, further adding that he firmly believed in telling the truth. The announcement comes just days before the start of the Iowa caucus, the first state-by-state contest where Republican voters will pick their preferred candidate for the presidency.

Impact on the Presidential Race

Christie’s exit is expected to considerably impact the dynamics of the competition. His campaign had been primarily focused on preventing Donald Trump from winning the nomination again. Therefore, the departure is seen as a potential boost for Nikki Haley, one of the main rivals to Trump, who is currently polling strong in New Hampshire. Christie, however, refrained from endorsing any candidate at this point.

Christie’s Campaign and Future Plans

Despite having a small campaign staff, Christie managed to make a significant impact through TV appearances and small events in New Hampshire. His decision to withdraw was a surprise to many supporters and donors. While Christie has not announced any immediate plans, he made it clear that he would continue his efforts to ensure that Donald Trump does not get elected as President of the United States again.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
36 seconds ago
High Court Upholds Life Sentence of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjeev Bhatt in Custodial Death Case
The High Court has upheld the life imprisonment sentence of Sanjeev Bhatt, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, in a decades-old custodial death case. Bhatt was convicted for an incident that transpired in 1990 while he was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Jamnagar district, Gujarat. The incident involved the detention of
High Court Upholds Life Sentence of Ex-IPS Officer Sanjeev Bhatt in Custodial Death Case
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
14 mins ago
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
15 mins ago
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
13 mins ago
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
13 mins ago
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
14 mins ago
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
13 seconds
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
13 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
13 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
14 mins
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
14 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
15 mins
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
15 mins
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
18 mins
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance and Republican Efforts to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary
18 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance and Republican Efforts to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
24 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app