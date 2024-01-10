en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Chris Christie Suspends Presidential Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

In a surprising turn of events, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has announced the suspension of his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, mere days before the Iowa caucuses. A vocal critic of Donald Trump, Christie stated a lack of a clear path to nomination as the driving force behind his decision.

Christie Bows Out

Christie made the announcement during a town hall event in New Hampshire. His withdrawal came unexpectedly, particularly since the New Hampshire primary, where he had concentrated much of his campaigning efforts, was looming. Despite polling at double digits in the state, Christie faced numerous challenges, including a surge in momentum for fellow candidate Haley and high unfavorability ratings within a Republican Party still largely supportive of Trump.

Ripples in the Republican Race

Christie’s departure from the race could potentially provide a boost for Haley. Polls indicate a significant number of Christie’s supporters would opt for Haley as their second choice. However, it remains unclear whether Christie will immediately endorse another candidate. He was overheard on a hot mic criticizing Haley, and revealing that Ron DeSantis was worried he might endorse her.

A Frugal Fight

Christie’s campaign garnered substantial media attention and donations. He managed to outlast other prominent candidates by running a lean campaign. However, his failed presidential bid in 2016 and a scandal-tainted record may have contributed to his decision. Despite his decision to exit, Christie’s campaign highlighted his willingness to attack Trump, setting him apart from other candidates.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
1 hour ago
Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions
Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, faces a recall petition instigated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The effort, led by a local resident named Matthew Snorek, is motivated by perceived resistance to Trump’s positions, especially those related to election integrity. Vos’ inaction on the impeachment of Wisconsin’s leading election official, Meagan Wolfe, has
Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
Labour Party's Rising Momentum Challenges Tories Ahead of General Election
2 hours ago
Labour Party's Rising Momentum Challenges Tories Ahead of General Election
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
2 hours ago
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
2 hours ago
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
2 hours ago
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
22 seconds
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
4 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
5 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
9 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
12 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
12 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
16 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
16 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app