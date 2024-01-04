en English
Politics

Chris Christie Rejects Idea of Pardoning Donald Trump

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
In a stark departure from the stance of his potential rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, Chris Christie has made it crystal clear: he would not pardon Donald Trump if elected president. The former governor of New Jersey’s bold statement came during a recent appearance on The View, where he was questioned about the possibility of pardoning the former President, should he be convicted of any crimes.

Christie’s Emphatic Rejection

Christie responded emphatically with a series of ‘no’s, underlining his stance. His refusal to entertain the notion of pardoning Trump was based not on personal enmity, but on principle, rooted in his experience as a public servant. “The importance of a person accepting responsibility for their actions is paramount when considering pardoning them,” Christie explained, expressing skepticism about Trump’s ability to meet this crucial prerequisite.

Trump’s Mounting Legal Troubles

Christie’s comments come at a time when Trump is grappling with four criminal indictments, encompassing a total of 91 charges. These include allegations related to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results and his willful retention of sensitive government documents, despite being subpoenaed for their return. The implication of Christie’s remarks is clear: unless Trump accepts responsibility for these actions, he should not expect a pardon.

Christie’s Presidential Aspirations

Despite his low poll numbers and failure to qualify for the next Republican debate, Christie has dismissed the idea of withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. He believes that Trump’s growing legal troubles will lead to Biden’s re-election and is determined to forge ahead with his campaign. In a thinly veiled critique of his competitors who have committed to pardoning Trump if elected, Christie stated, “Trump will never accept responsibility for his actions, and therefore does not deserve a pardon.”

Politics United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

