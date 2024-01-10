en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley’s Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley’s Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary

Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate, Chris Christie, recently raised questions about Nikki Haley’s intent and ability to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 GOP primary. The skepticism was expressed during a town hall event in Rochester, New Hampshire, where Christie emphasized the crucial role of the New Hampshire primary in determining the Republican nominee. He suggested that a Trump win in New Hampshire would most likely set the pace for the rest of the primaries, with little chance for contenders like Haley to alter the outcome in subsequent races, such as South Carolina’s.

Trump Leading in New Hampshire Polls

A recent CNN/UNH poll indicates that Trump is currently leading in New Hampshire, with Haley trailing closely behind and Christie further down the ranks. The poll suggests that about one-third of likely Republican primary voters in the state would choose Haley, while about two-thirds of Christie supporters would select Haley as their top alternative. It’s a testament to the tight competition and strategic voting that is expected to characterize the upcoming primary.

Christie Critiques Haley’s Stance on Trump

Christie, however, did not hold back in critiquing Haley’s previous expressions of support for Trump. He highlighted her stance on a potential Trump pardon and her refusal to categorically rule out a vice-presidential candidacy alongside Trump. These actions, according to Christie, cast doubt on Haley’s commitment to defeating Trump, bringing into question her desire and ability to do so.

Christie’s Commitment to the Race

Christie reaffirmed his commitment to stay in the race, stating he would continue as long as he sees a path to victory. He ruled out a repeat of his 2016 endorsement of Trump, focusing instead on his own campaign. His comments were met with mixed reactions from voters, with one attendee, Greg Leach, expressing a strategic preference for Haley despite his inclination towards Christie.

Responding to Christie’s comments, Haley’s PAC suggested that his campaign was ineffectual and inadvertently aiding Trump’s candidacy, a claim that adds another layer of intrigue to this already intense race.

0
Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
45 seconds ago
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is on an urgent diplomatic mission, traversing the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Amid escalating conflict with Russia, Zelensky’s tour seeks to bolster support for his embattled nation, with a particular emphasis on securing modern air-defence systems. Strengthening Alliances Amid Crisis In an unexpected stop in Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital,
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
6 mins ago
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
7 mins ago
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
3 mins ago
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
5 mins ago
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
5 mins ago
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
46 seconds
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
3 mins
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
5 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
7 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
8 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
9 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
10 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app