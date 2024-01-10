Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley’s Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary

Former New Jersey Governor and Republican presidential candidate, Chris Christie, recently raised questions about Nikki Haley’s intent and ability to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 GOP primary. The skepticism was expressed during a town hall event in Rochester, New Hampshire, where Christie emphasized the crucial role of the New Hampshire primary in determining the Republican nominee. He suggested that a Trump win in New Hampshire would most likely set the pace for the rest of the primaries, with little chance for contenders like Haley to alter the outcome in subsequent races, such as South Carolina’s.

Trump Leading in New Hampshire Polls

A recent CNN/UNH poll indicates that Trump is currently leading in New Hampshire, with Haley trailing closely behind and Christie further down the ranks. The poll suggests that about one-third of likely Republican primary voters in the state would choose Haley, while about two-thirds of Christie supporters would select Haley as their top alternative. It’s a testament to the tight competition and strategic voting that is expected to characterize the upcoming primary.

Christie Critiques Haley’s Stance on Trump

Christie, however, did not hold back in critiquing Haley’s previous expressions of support for Trump. He highlighted her stance on a potential Trump pardon and her refusal to categorically rule out a vice-presidential candidacy alongside Trump. These actions, according to Christie, cast doubt on Haley’s commitment to defeating Trump, bringing into question her desire and ability to do so.

Christie’s Commitment to the Race

Christie reaffirmed his commitment to stay in the race, stating he would continue as long as he sees a path to victory. He ruled out a repeat of his 2016 endorsement of Trump, focusing instead on his own campaign. His comments were met with mixed reactions from voters, with one attendee, Greg Leach, expressing a strategic preference for Haley despite his inclination towards Christie.

Responding to Christie’s comments, Haley’s PAC suggested that his campaign was ineffectual and inadvertently aiding Trump’s candidacy, a claim that adds another layer of intrigue to this already intense race.