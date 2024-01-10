Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie found himself in a controversy as he was caught making disparaging remarks about fellow Republicans and 2024 presidential hopefuls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The incident, recorded on a hot microphone, took place shortly before Christie’s announcement of suspending his presidential campaign at a town hall in New Hampshire.

Christie’s Unfiltered Observations

Christie subtly suggested that Haley, despite spending a hefty $68 million on her campaign, was going to ‘get smoked’ and lacked the competency for the campaign. DeSantis, who put forth $59 million, was described as ‘petrified’ during a phone call in Christie’s words. In contrast, Christie, who had invested $12 million in his campaign, felt he was outperforming his investment compared to his rivals.

Predictions and Aftermath

In the same conversation, Christie also claimed his belief that former President Donald Trump would clinch the win in the Iowa caucuses, a pivotal contest for DeSantis. Following the leak of these remarks, Christie officially concluded his campaign on stage, attributing the decision to a lack of a clear path to the Republican nomination. He was at that moment polling at about 12 percent support in New Hampshire, placing third behind Trump and Haley.

Reactions and Responses

In his withdrawal speech, he criticized the narrow focus of campaigns on internal competition rather than challenging the frontrunner. Despite the controversy, Trump expressed apparent satisfaction over Christie’s departure, while DeSantis seized the opportunity to criticize Haley. Haley, in response, commended Christie for his campaign and underscored the choice voters have between ‘the chaos and drama of the past or a new generation of conservative leadership.’