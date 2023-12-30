en English
Elections

Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, Says It Only Serves to Make Trump a ‘Martyr’

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:57 am EST
Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, Says It Only Serves to Make Trump a ‘Martyr’

Republican presidential candidate and former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, has criticized the decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the Maine primary ballot. The move, which Christie aired his disapproval is based on the assertion that it would only serve to make Trump a ‘martyr,’ amplifying his narrative of victimhood.

Grounds for Disqualification

Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, made the landmark decision citing Trump’s propagation of false claims of election fraud to incite his supporters, leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. This marked the first time the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution was invoked to bar a presidential candidate from a state primary. The amendment’s insurrection clause bars candidates from seeking office if they participated in or aided an insurrection.

(Read Also: Turkiye’s Foreign Policy Transforms Amidst Centennial Celebrations)

Implications and Reactions

Following a recent Colorado Supreme Court decision, Maine has become the second state to take action against Trump’s eligibility to participate in the election process. This move has led to widespread discussions about the legal and political implications for Trump’s future electoral prospects. Trump’s campaign has sharply criticized Bellows’ decision, accusing her of partisanship and an assault on democracy, with plans to appeal the ruling announced.

(Read Also: A New Chapter in International Relations: China’s Head-of-State Diplomacy in 2023)

A Martyr in the Making?

Christie, in his critique of the decision, argued that such outcomes should be ‘decided by the voters’ rather than courts or appointed officials. He warned that this move would make Trump a martyr, a notion echoed by Trump’s campaign which denounced Bellows as a ‘virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat.’ These developments have sparked an intense debate about the application of the 14th Amendment and its potential to shape the political landscape.

Elections Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

