Politics

Chris Christie Draws Parallel Between Trump and Jefferson Davis on ‘The View’

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Chris Christie Draws Parallel Between Trump and Jefferson Davis on ‘The View’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, in a recent appearance on ABC’s ‘The View’, made an unfavorable comparison between ex-President Donald Trump and Jefferson Davis, the leader of the Confederacy. This comparison came in the wake of Trump’s banishment from the Republican presidential primary ballots in Colorado and Maine. These states have enacted this ban in response to allegations of Trump’s violation of the 14th Amendment by way of his participation in the January 6 insurrection.

Christie’s Perspective on Trump’s Political Predicament

Christie suggested that Trump should face trial and conviction in Washington, D.C. for his actions on January 6. He expressed concern that removing Trump from the ballot might incite further conflict within the country. Drawing a parallel, Christie spoke about Jefferson Davis’s decision to abstain from running for office again, setting a historical precedent. The former Governor’s comments significantly contribute to the ongoing conversation about Trump’s influence within the Republican Party and the legal hurdles he continues to encounter following the Capitol events.

Christie versus Haley: A Republican Rivalry

In addition to his comments about Trump, Christie also criticized Nikki Haley, his competitor for the 2024 Republican nomination. Haley, the former South Carolina Governor, has been a target of heavy criticism as her popularity has surged within the race. Christie, who currently ranks fifth in the polls, is banking on a robust performance in New Hampshire, the second state where Republicans choose their preferred candidate. He accused Haley of failing to campaign against the front-runner, Donald Trump, intensifying the competition within the party.

Unveiling the Implications of the 14th Amendment

The discussion on ‘The View’ also touched upon the 14th Amendment and the precedent established by Davis. The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, prohibits any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States’ from holding office. This constitutional provision is the crux of the argument for banning Trump from the ballot, a move that stirs debate and further divides the Republican party.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

