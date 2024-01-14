en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race

The political landscape of the United States has been hit with another shake-up as former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, announced his withdrawal from the presidential race. The announcement, made during a town hall campaign event in Windham, NH, has sent ripples through the field of candidates, potentially benefiting moderate centrist candidates.

End of Christie’s Presidential Run

Christie’s decision to withdraw from the race comes after a series of setbacks and a less than expected performance in the New Hampshire primary. Despite his emphasis on his experience as governor and his straight-talking style, Christie’s campaign was unable to gain significant traction among voters. The ghost of the Bridgegate scandal, which marred his tenure as governor, continued to haunt his campaign, preventing it from standing out in a crowded field of candidates.

Potential Shift in Support

With Christie’s exit, there is expected to be a consolidation of the moderate vote. A recent CNN poll indicates that this could greatly benefit former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. According to the poll, 65% of Christie supporters listed Haley as their second choice. Even though Christie’s criticism of Haley and his decision not to endorse anyone after his withdrawal from the race may cause some ripples, the overall impact on Haley’s campaign is anticipated to be positive.

Christie’s Future Plans

While this marks the end of Christie’s bid for the nation’s highest office, sources close to him have indicated that he plans to remain active in the political scene. Whether he will join a centrist third-party ticket or pursue opportunities in media, business, or sports remains to be seen. However, his experience and insights on political issues make him a sought-after figure by players in both the political and corporate worlds.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
5 mins ago
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor
The political future of the Mornington Peninsula seat in Victoria, Australia hangs in the balance as the Liberal Party and the Labor Party gear up for an imminent byelection. The Liberal Party has enlisted Nathan Conroy, a three-time mayor of Frankston, to champion their cause. Pitted against him is Labor’s nominee Jodie Belyea, a community
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
31 mins ago
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Bhubaneswar Police Prepares for Fair Conduct of Forthcoming Elections
53 mins ago
Bhubaneswar Police Prepares for Fair Conduct of Forthcoming Elections
UDPS Party Triumphs in Congo's Parliamentary Elections, Strengthening Tshisekedi's Hold
9 mins ago
UDPS Party Triumphs in Congo's Parliamentary Elections, Strengthening Tshisekedi's Hold
Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat
27 mins ago
Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections
29 mins ago
Jamaica Braces for Announcement of Long-Delayed Local Government Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
9 seconds
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
27 seconds
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
Guyana's AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024
29 seconds
Guyana's AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience
30 seconds
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
48 seconds
Ex-MP Accuses Government of Penalizing Indigenous People by Halting Mining Operations
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
56 seconds
Threatening Phone Calls Lead to FIR: Singh and BJP MP Targeted
Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview
1 min
Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana
1 min
Finance Minister Unveils People-Centered 2024 Budget for Guyana
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
2 mins
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app