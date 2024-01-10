en English
Politics

Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race

In a significant turn of events, former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, has announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race. The announcement comes on the heels of a disappointing performance in the New Hampshire primary, further illustrating the uphill battle faced by traditional political figures in an increasingly anti-establishment political climate.

Christie’s Failed Bid

Despite his aggressive critique of frontrunner Donald Trump and a campaign centered around his no-nonsense, straight-talking persona, Christie managed to garner only 2% support in a nationwide poll. His departure from the race effectively removes the most vocal Trump adversary, although other candidates have also been critical of Trump. Christie, a one-time Trump ally who distanced himself from the former president following the 2020 election, had previously run for president in 2016.

A Furious Denunciation and an Unexpected Withdrawal

In a dramatic announcement, Christie unequivocally stated that there wasn’t a pathway for him to secure the nomination and issued a scathing denunciation of Donald Trump. The unexpected decision to suspend his campaign came just a day after he dismissed the notion that ending his presidential bid would assist Nikki Haley in defeating Trump.

The Implications of Christie’s Departure

Christie’s decision to drop out of the race carries significant implications for the Republican primary. It narrows the field of candidates and is likely to impact the distribution of his supporters among the remaining contenders. The withdrawal could potentially bolster Nikki Haley, as many of Christie’s voters are expected to now back her. Christie had staked virtually his entire campaign on success in New Hampshire, where he landed in third place.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

