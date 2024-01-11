en English
Elections

Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley’s Prospects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, in a surprising turn of events, has withdrawn from the 2024 Republican presidential race. The abrupt exit, coming just days before the Iowa caucuses, has sent ripples through the political landscape, especially given Christie’s candid comment about Nikki Haley’s prospects in the forthcoming race.

Christie’s Unexpected Exit

With the Iowa caucuses looming, Christie cited a lack of a clear path to the nomination as the primary reason for his withdrawal. His departure from the race has been viewed as a potential boost for Haley, a former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador, who is vying for the support of moderate Republicans and independents in New Hampshire. Christie’s exit, it is speculated, may enable Haley to consolidate the anti-Trump vote and gain ground on former President Donald Trump.

Overheard Comment Sparks Debate

Just prior to his public announcement, Christie was overheard making a comment about Haley’s odds in the race. His off-the-cuff remark, ‘She’s going to get smoked,’ has sparked considerable debate, with many interpreting it as a prediction of Haley’s underperformance in the contest. This unsolicited comment, coupled with his decision not to endorse any other contender, has added a layer of intrigue to the dynamics of the Republican primary.

Implications for the Republican Race

Christie’s withdrawal and his remark about Haley’s campaign are indicative of the competitive and unpredictable nature of the Republican primary race. With Christie out, the remaining candidates will be jostling for his supporters, potentially reshaping the contours of the race. The question remains whether Haley will benefit from Christie’s exit, or if his prediction will come true, casting a shadow over her campaign. As the race tightens, every move and comment can have far-reaching effects, shaping the course of the 2024 presidential election.

Elections Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

