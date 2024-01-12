en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race: Implications and Reactions

In an unexpected development, former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race at a town hall in New Hampshire. His run, largely predicated on preventing former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency, failed to gain significant momentum.

Abrupt Departure and Impact on Republican Primary

The announcement, which took many by surprise, was somewhat eclipsed by a candid moment caught on mic where Christie criticized fellow Republican, Nikki Haley. This departure potentially paves the way for Haley in the Republican primary race, stirring up the dynamics of the contest.

Christie’s Supporters and the Potential Shift

With Christie’s exit, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign might receive a boost. This change comes on the cusp of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, where Christie and Haley had been in a close race for second place. While Christie criticized Haley’s reluctance to oppose Trump, he reaffirmed his own stance against another Trump-led term in the White House.

Polls suggest a majority of Christie’s supporters may now shift their allegiance to Haley. This hypothesis is backed by several Republican leaders, including Governor Chris Sununu, who believe Christie’s supporters are likely to transition their support to Haley. However, some advisers from Trump’s campaign dispute the notion that Christie’s withdrawal will benefit Haley.

The Ripple Effect of Christie’s Withdrawal

Christie’s exit from the race occurred shortly before a primary debate between Haley and Governor Ron DeSantis, while Trump held a competing town hall. The withdrawal of such a formidable contender as Christie could potentially alter the dynamics of the race and influence the decisions of undecided voters.

During his campaign, Christie stood as a bulwark against Donald Trump, openly criticizing his former ally in a political landscape where few Republicans have dared to do so. His departure highlights an urgent question: Who will now carry this anti-Trump sentiment within the party, or will the GOP continue down a path that Christie himself decried as dangerous?

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
22 mins ago
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
As the political thermostat rises, Iowa’s Republican presidential candidates are battling another winter tempest, striving to sustain their campaign activities. All eyes are on Senator Joe Manchin III, a conservative Democrat, whose visit to New Hampshire is stirring conjectures about a prospective independent ‘unity’ ticket. Manchin’s impending retirement, his participation in a politics and eggs
Iowa Candidates Weather Storm as Unity Ticket Speculation Surrounds Senator Manchin
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
1 hour ago
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
2 hours ago
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
36 mins ago
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
42 mins ago
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
45 mins ago
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
6 seconds
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
8 seconds
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
10 seconds
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
25 seconds
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
50 seconds
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
1 min
Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
2 mins
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
3 mins
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
3 mins
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app