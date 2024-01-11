en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Christie Halts 2024 Bid, Criticizes GOP Support for Trump

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:11 pm EST
Christie Halts 2024 Bid, Criticizes GOP Support for Trump

Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, has suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, admitting a lack of viable path to securing the nomination. He made the announcement during a Town Hall meeting in New Hampshire, drawing attention to the current state of the Republican party and its continued support of Donald Trump.

Christie has not minced words when it comes to his views on Trump. His campaign was largely centered on preventing Trump from becoming the Republican Party’s nominee. He painted a picture of Trump as an egomaniac, a threat to democracy, and a risk to national security. His departure from the race is expected to bolster the campaign of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who shares similar views about Trump.

A Critique of the Republican Party

Christie rebuked his fellow Republicans for their lack of accountability concerning Trump’s actions. His frustrations were evident as he spoke about colleagues who were more outspoken in defending individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol attack than in supporting allies like Israel, who face threats in regions such as Gaza.

Christie depicted the current state of the nation as angry, divided, and unproductive, leading to widespread exhaustion among citizens. This was his second attempt at securing the nation’s highest office, following his 2016 bid where he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. He concluded his announcement by emphasizing the importance of honesty over deceit, stating his preference for losing with truth rather than winning through lies.

0
Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
10 seconds ago
Allahabad High Court Orders High-Level Inquiry Into Contradictory Orders Case
The Allahabad High Court, under Justice Kshitij Shailendra, ordered a high-level inquiry into a case involving contradictory orders issued by a sub-divisional officer (SDO). The directive came in response to a petition filed by Shiv Narayan Tiwari. Contradictory Orders SDO Yogesh Kumar Gaur, from Deoria Sadar, admitted that two distinct orders were erroneously issued on
Allahabad High Court Orders High-Level Inquiry Into Contradictory Orders Case
China Warns Taiwan's Presidential Candidate of Potential Conflict
4 mins ago
China Warns Taiwan's Presidential Candidate of Potential Conflict
George Santos Pleads for Redemption on TalkTV; M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story
5 mins ago
George Santos Pleads for Redemption on TalkTV; M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints New Board for National Hajj Commission
3 mins ago
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints New Board for National Hajj Commission
Australian PM Albanese Denies Neglecting Indigenous Affairs After Referendum Defeat
3 mins ago
Australian PM Albanese Denies Neglecting Indigenous Affairs After Referendum Defeat
Trump Announces 2024 Running Mate Decision, Keeps Identity Secret
4 mins ago
Trump Announces 2024 Running Mate Decision, Keeps Identity Secret
Latest Headlines
World News
FC Platinum's Roster Reshuffle: Muduviwa and Mucheneka Depart
24 seconds
FC Platinum's Roster Reshuffle: Muduviwa and Mucheneka Depart
Chemical Shortage Exacerbates Cholera Crisis in Harare: A Call for Sustainable Solutions
45 seconds
Chemical Shortage Exacerbates Cholera Crisis in Harare: A Call for Sustainable Solutions
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints New Board for National Hajj Commission
3 mins
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints New Board for National Hajj Commission
Australian PM Albanese Denies Neglecting Indigenous Affairs After Referendum Defeat
3 mins
Australian PM Albanese Denies Neglecting Indigenous Affairs After Referendum Defeat
End of an Era: Pete Carroll Steps Down as Seahawks Head Coach
3 mins
End of an Era: Pete Carroll Steps Down as Seahawks Head Coach
Trump Announces 2024 Running Mate Decision, Keeps Identity Secret
4 mins
Trump Announces 2024 Running Mate Decision, Keeps Identity Secret
China Warns Taiwan's Presidential Candidate of Potential Conflict
4 mins
China Warns Taiwan's Presidential Candidate of Potential Conflict
Janith Liyanage's Steadfast Performance Powers Sri Lanka to Victory Against Zimbabwe in Second ODI
5 mins
Janith Liyanage's Steadfast Performance Powers Sri Lanka to Victory Against Zimbabwe in Second ODI
Punjab's Under-19 Basketball Team Advances to Semifinals in National School Games
5 mins
Punjab's Under-19 Basketball Team Advances to Semifinals in National School Games
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
17 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term: A New Chapter in DRC's Political History
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
1 hour
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
3 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
5 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
7 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
7 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
7 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
12 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
12 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app