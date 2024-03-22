CHRICED Calls on President Tinubu: Forge Comprehensive Anti-Corruption Strategy Amid Customs Scandal

In a significant call to action, the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive steps towards formulating a comprehensive national strategy to address corruption. This request emerged from a press briefing held in Abuja on March 22, 2024, highlighting the urgent necessity to combat the pervasive corruption threatening Nigeria's democracy.

Urgent Call for Anti-Corruption Measures

At the heart of CHRICED's concerns are findings from investigative works, including a revealing 16-minute video by Fisayo Soyombo, showcasing the smuggling of 100 bags of banned foreign rice by high-ranking officials within the Nigeria Customs Service in Abuja. Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi, the Executive Director of CHRICED, emphasized the critical need for a robust anti-corruption framework to safeguard the nation's democratic institutions and processes. "Almost 80% of Nigerians are dissatisfied with the current state of democracy, indicating a clear demand for immediate and sweeping reforms," Zikirullahi stated.

Recommendations for Reform

CHRICED has laid out a series of recommendations aimed at curbing corruption. Foremost among these is the call for the immediate suspension and prosecution of the implicated Customs officers, in tandem with efforts to recover the bribes they received. Moreover, the organization advocates for a detailed investigation into the smuggling activities and the threats made by IBD Bande, a notorious smuggler featured in Soyombo's video. To further strengthen the fight against corruption, CHRICED suggests overhauling the Nigeria Customs Act and enhancing the autonomy and authority of anti-corruption bodies to operate without undue influence.

Strengthening Transparency and Accountability

In its relentless pursuit of good governance, CHRICED underscores the importance of rigorous financial regulation enforcement and the implementation of preventive measures to foster transparency and accountability within the public sector. The organization's recommendations extend to a broader call for the strengthening of anti-corruption institutions and a comprehensive reform to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Customs Service.

As the nation watches, the steps taken by President Tinubu in response to these calls will be a testament to the administration's commitment to eradicating corruption and restoring faith in Nigeria's democracy. The urgency and breadth of CHRICED's recommendations reflect a profound concern for the nation's future, stressing the need for immediate action to safeguard the integrity of its democratic and governance processes.