Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected

In a recent press interaction in Nagari, Chittoor district, former Union Minister Chinta Mohan expressed the Congress party’s commitment to revitalizing various systems that have been undermined by the current administration. Mohan pledged that if elected, the Congress party would reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, restore ‘cheque-power’ to sarpanches through a strengthened Panchayat Raj Act, and guarantee minimum wages for Anganwadi staff and National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGS) workers.

Undermining of Key Systems

During his interaction, Mohan criticized Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the disintegration of these critical systems, which were originally introduced by previous Congress governments. He condemned the current state of affairs, where sarpanches lack funds, Anganwadi staff receive inadequate wages, and NREGS workers face unemployment and unpaid salaries.

Congress Election Manifesto

Mohan emphasized that the Congress party’s election manifesto would clearly outline these commitments. By doing so, the party aims to rectify the current issues plaguing these key systems and enhance the livelihoods of the affected individuals. The former Union Minister’s statements indicate a definitive shift in focus towards the welfare of the state’s government employees and rural workers.

Welcoming New Allies, Encouraging Defections

Chinta Mohan also welcomed Y.S. Sharmila’s decision to join the Congress, asserting that it would strengthen the party’s standing in the State. He noted the growing discontent against Jagan’s rule, with several YSRCP leaders expressing interest in switching allegiance to the Congress. In the run-up to the elections, Mohan has also initiated a door-to-door campaign in the SC Colonies in Karveti Nagaram and Nagari mandals.