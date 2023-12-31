Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year’s Address

In a show of confidence and optimism for the year ahead, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year address, extending his well-wishes and expressing full belief in the future of the nation. The address, aimed to inspire national unity and resilience, aired at 7 p.m. on Sunday, available live on the China Daily website, app, and major state news organizations.

A Year of Resolve and Tenacity

President Xi shed light on the past year, highlighting China’s resolve and tenacity in its advancements. He applauded the nation’s achievements, including its economic growth, technological innovation, and diplomatic progress. The President’s address served as a poignant reminder of the strides China has made under his leadership.

Setting the Tone for China’s Future

As he ushered in 2024, President Xi emphasized the importance of the upcoming year, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). He stressed the need to continue promoting high-quality development, rural revitalization, and modernization along a Chinese path. The address set the tone for the government’s agenda, reiterating the commitment to the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation.

Reassuring National and International Audiences

In his address, President Xi extended his New Year greetings to non-CPC parties, Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, overseas Chinese, and friends worldwide who support China’s development. His message of confidence is likely to reassure both national and international audiences about the stability and continued progress of China under his leadership.

