en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China’s Global Rise

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:18 am EST
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China’s Global Rise

In a significant move reflecting China’s global ambitions, President Xi Jinping, at the recent Central Conference on Foreign Affairs Work, articulated his nation’s intent to boost its international influence and power. This conference, marked by the presence of high-ranking Communist Party leaders, senior government officials, and diplomats, emphasized the country’s need for resilience against Western bullying and hegemony, and reinforced the Party’s control over foreign affairs.

A Rising Global Power

President Xi highlighted China’s rise as a responsible global power and its diplomatic successes since 2012. But he also cautioned about ‘high winds and choppy waters ahead,’ indicating a new period of global turbulence and transformation. This statement hints at the escalating tensions with the United States and its allies. Xi’s call for upholding the Communist Party’s ultimate authority over foreign affairs reaffirms the implementation of Beijing’s decisions to protect China’s sovereignty, security, and developmental interests.

(Read Also: Wudang Mountain: The Sacred Site of Taoism and Martial Arts)

China’s Path to Modernization

Xi proposed exploring new diplomatic theories and practices to create an international environment conducive to China’s modernization. He also championed an equal, multipolar world, advocating for trade and investment liberalization, and decrying unilateralism and protectionism. The timing of this conference is noteworthy, considering the socioeconomic challenges within China and the increased international scrutiny it faces.

(Read Also: China Anticipates Surge in Travel, Signalling Economic Hope for 2024)

Centralization of Power and Global Power Shift

Analysts have pointed out the increasing centralization of decision-making in foreign affairs, sparking concerns over the diminishing role of professional diplomats due to Xi’s dominant leadership style. The rise of China and other developing nations is viewed as a game-changer in the global power landscape, potentially leading to a more balanced power structure. Amid global conflicts, China positions itself as a potential peace broker and leader of the Global South.

While the world watches these developments with bated breath, China’s moves will undoubtedly shape the international political and economic landscape in the years to come.

Read More

0
China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Anticipates Surge in Travel, Signalling Economic Hope for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wudang Mountain: The Sacred Site of Taoism and Martial Arts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Unveils Strategy to Boost Global Influence: A Shift from US-Dominated World Order

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Iron Ore Closes 2023 with First Annual Gain Since 2020 ...
@Business · 56 mins
Iron Ore Closes 2023 with First Annual Gain Since 2020 ...
heart comment 0
Alibaba Fined 1 Billion Yuan in Landmark Antitrust Case Initiated by JD.com

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Alibaba Fined 1 Billion Yuan in Landmark Antitrust Case Initiated by JD.com
Boeing’s 737 MAX Returns to Service in China: Signal of Industry Recovery

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Boeing's 737 MAX Returns to Service in China: Signal of Industry Recovery
Nvidia Rolls Out New Gaming Chip GeForce RTX 4090 D Amid U.S. Export Restrictions in China

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Nvidia Rolls Out New Gaming Chip GeForce RTX 4090 D Amid U.S. Export Restrictions in China
Chinese Lawmakers Weigh In on Fireworks Debate Amid Lunar New Year Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Lawmakers Weigh In on Fireworks Debate Amid Lunar New Year Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
2 mins
Orthopedic Surgeons Offer Vital Tips for Maintaining Bone and Muscle Health
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
3 mins
The Guardian in 2023: Upholding the Pillars of Investigative Journalism
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
5 mins
Kai Rooney: A Teenage Love Story, Football, and Social Media Fame
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
6 mins
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
7 mins
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
7 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
12 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
12 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
13 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app