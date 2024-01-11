Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is all set for a diplomatic tour of Africa and beyond, marking a significant tradition that has seen Africa being the first overseas destination for Chinese foreign ministers, annually for the past 34 years. This announcement was made by China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning and comes as a testament to China’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Africa.

Wang Yi’s Itinerary

During his diplomatic tour, Wang Yi will be visiting Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire from January 13 to 18. Post his Africa tour, Wang will further extend his visit to Brazil and Jamaica from January 18 to 22. This tour is aimed at strengthening China’s ties with these countries and consolidating China-Africa solidarity and cooperation.

A Rich Tradition of Diplomacy

The tradition of Chinese foreign ministers travelling to Africa as their first trip of the new year has been a constant for 34 years. This tour not only highlights the anticipation of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s traditional first trip of the year but also the significance of the visit. The visit is said to kick off the official race to the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) gathering in 2024.

Symbolizing China’s Global Outreach

Above all, the visit is a clear demonstration of China’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Africa and other parts of the world. The tour is not just about visits and meetings, but it is a demonstration of China’s commitment to Africa and its role in global diplomacy.