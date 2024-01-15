en English
China

Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has recently voiced out for a more comprehensive, authoritative, and effective international peace conference to address the escalating Gaza conflict. He proposes a concrete timetable for implementing a two-state solution, a testament to China’s backing of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Wang’s Peace Proposition

Wang’s proposition for a larger-scale peace conference reflects a pressing need for influential countries to play an objective, impartial, and constructive role in achieving a ceasefire. His peace proposition places importance on the two-state solution in the context of the Israel-Hamas war. He has also been vocal about the substantial casualties among innocent civilians in Gaza and the destruction of infrastructure, calling attention to the human cost of the conflict.

Regional Diplomatic Endeavor

The foreign minister is currently on a diplomatic tour through Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and the Ivory Coast, aiming to tackle the Gaza conflict and regional tensions. He has held talks with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, emphasizing the need for immediate action to achieve a ceasefire, protect civilian safety, and ensure the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

China’s Humanitarian Assistance

China’s decision to provide the third tranche of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza aligns with its historical sympathy for the Palestinian cause. The joint statement from the Chinese and Egyptian foreign ministers has urged an immediate end to all acts of violence, targeting civilians and civilian establishments. This reflects China’s commitment to working towards a peaceful resolution in a region fraught with instability.

In light of the ongoing conflict and the mounting death toll exceeding 23,000 Palestinians, Wang’s call for a ceasefire and the establishment of a Palestinian state signifies an urgent plea for peace. He stresses the need for an independent, fully sovereign state of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause. This highlights China’s stance on regional stability and its dedication to resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

