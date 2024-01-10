en English
China

Chinese Firms Repurpose Gaming Chips for AI amidst US Sanctions

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
In an inventive response to US imposed technology sanctions, Chinese firms are transforming ordinary PC gaming chips, notably Nvidia gaming chips, into tools purposed for artificial intelligence development. This strategy underscores the resilience and adaptability of Chinese corporations in the face of trade constraints that have curtailed their reach to avant-garde AI-specific hardware.

Repurposing Nvidia Chips: A Strategic Move

As the U.S. sanctions hamper Chinese access to Nvidia chips, companies are reorienting towards utilising Huawei’s Ascend 910B AI chip. This shift further highlights the strategic significance of AI chip manufacture for Huawei’s recuperation amidst geopolitical challenges. The innovative use of Nvidia’s gaming chips for AI development is not only a creative solution to the existing restrictions but also a testament to the versatility of these chips.

Akash’s Strategic Progress in 2023

Parallelly, the article delves into the strategic progression of Akash in 2023, including open-sourcing their codebase and integrating support for Nvidia and AMD GPUs. Akash’s open system has not only lived up to its promises but has also embarked on an upgrade to Mainnet 6, rendering Nvidia H100s and A100s accessible on the network. This embrace of Nvidia and AMD GPUs by Akash speaks volumes about their pivotal role in the technology landscape.

Global GPU Shortage and Rising Demand

The article also sheds light on the global GPU shortage and the escalating demand for high-performance GPUs for AI applications. These dynamics illustrate the potential for training AI models on a distributed network and the increasing importance AI holds in our tech-driven world.

China
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

