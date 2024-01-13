Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Chinese envoy Zhang Jun voiced grave concerns over the continued forced displacement of Palestinians. Drawing attention to the dire situation created by the expansion of Israeli settlements and demolitions in the occupied territories, Jun underscored the urgent need for international intervention. The envoy’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions and violence in the region, posing significant challenges to long-standing peace efforts.

Highlighting the Humanitarian Disaster

Zhang Jun highlighted the grim reality of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. With over 23,000 casualties and 90% of its population displaced, the region is teetering on the brink of catastrophe. The envoy called for Israel to fulfill its obligations as the occupying power, emphasizing the critical need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties and humanitarian disasters.

Calling for Strong International Action

The Chinese envoy urged the international community to take robust action, including ensuring the safe entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza. He stressed the importance of the Security Council’s role in restoring peace and stability in the region and criticized the obstruction of consensus within the council. Jun also highlighted the potential spillover effects of the Gaza conflict on the broader Red Sea region, calling for immediate and concerted international action.

Emphasizing the Viability of a Two-State Solution

Jun underscored that the continued expansion of Israeli settlements and forced displacement of Palestinians undermine the viability of a two-state solution and violate international law. He urged the international community to support a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The envoy also called for the protection of Palestinian civilians and the preservation of the historical status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem, asserting that unilateral actions that change the status quo are unacceptable.