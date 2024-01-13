en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Chinese envoy Zhang Jun voiced grave concerns over the continued forced displacement of Palestinians. Drawing attention to the dire situation created by the expansion of Israeli settlements and demolitions in the occupied territories, Jun underscored the urgent need for international intervention. The envoy’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions and violence in the region, posing significant challenges to long-standing peace efforts.

Highlighting the Humanitarian Disaster

Zhang Jun highlighted the grim reality of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. With over 23,000 casualties and 90% of its population displaced, the region is teetering on the brink of catastrophe. The envoy called for Israel to fulfill its obligations as the occupying power, emphasizing the critical need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties and humanitarian disasters.

Calling for Strong International Action

The Chinese envoy urged the international community to take robust action, including ensuring the safe entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza. He stressed the importance of the Security Council’s role in restoring peace and stability in the region and criticized the obstruction of consensus within the council. Jun also highlighted the potential spillover effects of the Gaza conflict on the broader Red Sea region, calling for immediate and concerted international action.

Emphasizing the Viability of a Two-State Solution

Jun underscored that the continued expansion of Israeli settlements and forced displacement of Palestinians undermine the viability of a two-state solution and violate international law. He urged the international community to support a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The envoy also called for the protection of Palestinian civilians and the preservation of the historical status quo at holy sites in Jerusalem, asserting that unilateral actions that change the status quo are unacceptable.

0
International Relations Palestine Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
8 mins ago
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
In a significant development, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres engaged in a pivotal telephonic dialogue in 2024. The conversation marked an intensely crucial moment, given the myriad of pressing issues surrounding Somalia’s relationship with the United Nations and the country’s ongoing challenges. The African nation, ravaged by decades of
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit 2024: Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Opportunities
25 mins ago
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit 2024: Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Opportunities
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development
29 mins ago
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development
Bahrain Stands with Yemen Amidst International Military Assaults
15 mins ago
Bahrain Stands with Yemen Amidst International Military Assaults
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
20 mins ago
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
21 mins ago
India's Pursuit for Permanent UNSC Membership Gains Momentum: EAM S Jaishankar
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
1 min
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
1 min
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
2 mins
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
3 mins
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
3 mins
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
PTI's Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift
3 mins
PTI's Move to ECP: Seeking Approval for PTI-Nazriati Tickets Amid Symbol Shift
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
6 mins
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
7 mins
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
57 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app