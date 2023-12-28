China’s Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

In a decisive move, Chinese President Xi Jinping is tightening his grip on the country’s armed forces, as manifest in the recent expulsion of three high-profile leaders from military state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The CPPCC, an advisory body to the government, saw the departures of Liu Shiquan from China North Industries Group, Wu Yansheng from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, and Wang Changqing from China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp.

A Crackdown on Corruption

This development trails the removal of Defense Minister and cabinet member Li Shangfu, who fell under suspicion of corruption and subsequently vanished from public sight. These actions underscore a broader campaign by Xi to eradicate corruption and enforce discipline within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), chiefly within the military procurement system. Observers predict this campaign will persevere into 2024, with a significant focus on military supply chains. The ultimate aim is to enhance the combat readiness of the PLA amid escalating security tensions with the United States.

Military-Civil Fusion and the Taiwan Issue

Simultaneously, Xi Jinping has been recruiting senior party officials from the military-industrial base to fortify the ‘military-civil fusion’ policy. This policy envisages the harnessing of private sector technologies to accelerate military advancement. On the 130th anniversary of Mao Zedong’s birth, Xi reiterated his stance on Taiwan, underscoring the objective of ‘complete reunification’ with China, and not excluding the possibility of employing force.

US-China Relations: A Crucial Juncture

The recent meeting between Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden was a pivotal moment in US-China relations. The dialogue centered on cooperation in high-level military communication and the pursuit of ‘collaborative competition,’ aiming to steer clear of perpetual conflict. The interdependence of the US and Chinese economies was also highlighted, with the Chinese economy experiencing a downturn due to the pandemic and partial decoupling from the US. Xi’s efforts to court America’s business elite reflect China’s economic challenges, leading to a softening of its diplomatic stance. The potential impact of Xi’s efforts on American investment in China remains unclear. Nonetheless, the US is determined to protect its interests and values in the 21st century, and is also pursuing collaborative competitiveness with China through cooperation with allies and fostering institutional cooperation for developing nations.

