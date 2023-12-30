en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:05 pm EST
China’s Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look

In an unexpected move, China has ousted nine military officials, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit, from its parliament, the National People’s Congress. This substantial reshuffling was pronounced by the state news agency, Xinhua, following a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party, with no reasons for the officials’ removal being disclosed.

Military Reshuffling Amidst Defense Minister’s Replacement

The reshuffle trails the abrupt dismissal of the previous defense minister, Li Shangfu, who had been conspicuously absent from the public view since August. He was replaced by Dong Jun, the erstwhile naval commander, as the new defense minister. This shuffle marked the culmination of a period of uncertainty enveloping this pivotal position.

Leadership Overhaul in China’s Rocket Force

Apart from the reshuffle in the parliament, China’s Rocket Force, the unit responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal, has also witnessed a leadership renovation. This revamp comes in the light of reports suggesting a corruption investigation involving its former head. The officials who were expelled from the National People’s Congress were non-elected representatives, which accentuates the speculation that they are likely under investigation.

Dismissals Echo Rumours of Corruption

These dismissals are seen as a reflection of the ongoing anti-corruption drive in China. The strategic move is part of a broader pattern of high-level modifications within China’s military hierarchy since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012. The dismissals have been interpreted by US-based SinoInsider, a firm specializing in Chinese politics, as a confirmation of the existing rumors of corruption within the military ranks.

0
China Military Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Ascends: How Tech Transformed the 2023 Trading Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict ...
@China · 57 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict ...
heart comment 0
China’s Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty
Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
China’s Diplomacy in 2023: A Year of Active Engagement and Promotion of Common Prosperity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Diplomacy in 2023: A Year of Active Engagement and Promotion of Common Prosperity
Swift Bystander Response Saves Child from Icy Plunge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Swift Bystander Response Saves Child from Icy Plunge
Latest Headlines
World News
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Caicos Minister
1 min
Holiday Season Health Advisory: Stay Home if Unwell, Says Turks and Caicos Minister
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
2 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election 2024: Uncertainty Looms as DPP Candidate's Lead Slips
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
2 mins
Wake Forest Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in ACC Opener
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
3 mins
The Highs and Lows: Mental Health and High-Pressure Roles
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
3 mins
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
3 mins
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
4 mins
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
6 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
6 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
32 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app