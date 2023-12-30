China’s Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look

In an unexpected move, China has ousted nine military officials, including four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit, from its parliament, the National People’s Congress. This substantial reshuffling was pronounced by the state news agency, Xinhua, following a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party, with no reasons for the officials’ removal being disclosed.

Military Reshuffling Amidst Defense Minister’s Replacement

The reshuffle trails the abrupt dismissal of the previous defense minister, Li Shangfu, who had been conspicuously absent from the public view since August. He was replaced by Dong Jun, the erstwhile naval commander, as the new defense minister. This shuffle marked the culmination of a period of uncertainty enveloping this pivotal position.

Leadership Overhaul in China’s Rocket Force

Apart from the reshuffle in the parliament, China’s Rocket Force, the unit responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal, has also witnessed a leadership renovation. This revamp comes in the light of reports suggesting a corruption investigation involving its former head. The officials who were expelled from the National People’s Congress were non-elected representatives, which accentuates the speculation that they are likely under investigation.

Dismissals Echo Rumours of Corruption

These dismissals are seen as a reflection of the ongoing anti-corruption drive in China. The strategic move is part of a broader pattern of high-level modifications within China’s military hierarchy since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012. The dismissals have been interpreted by US-based SinoInsider, a firm specializing in Chinese politics, as a confirmation of the existing rumors of corruption within the military ranks.